Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday love to Ranbir Kapoor with a throwback pic; Calls him a ‘legend’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who aces the art of showering love on her dear ones. The actress, who is quite active on social media, makes sure to treat her fans with beautiful family pics as she pens heartfelt notes for her close ones. Needless to say, each of her Instagram posts takes the social media by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has grabbed the attention as she showered birthday love on her brother who is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a throwback picture of him with Taimur Ali Khan. In the pic, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani looked dapper in his white shirt and was seen holding little Tim in his arms who looked irresistibly cute in his grey and green coloured t-shirt. In the caption, the Jab We Met actress showered love on the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday legend” along with a balloon and a heart emoticon and also tagged and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the post.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir has flown to Jodhpur with to ring his birthday there. To note, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. In fact, they will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much delayed and much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

