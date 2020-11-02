  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday love to Shah Rukh Khan: You're the warmest, most gracious superstar we have

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan. The gorgeous star called King Khan 'most gracious superstar' as she shared a photo with him.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: November 2, 2020 12:27 pm
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan sent out the sweetest birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his special day. The soon-to-be mom shared a still from their song Marjaani from Billu and remembered how fun it was dancing with the 'most gracious superstar.' Kareena and Shah Rukh have worked in several films together including Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and more and on his birthday, Bebo penned a heartfelt wish for the talented King Khan on her Instagram handle. 

Taking to her social media handle, Kareena shared the still from a song that they did together and expressed her admiration for the megastar. She expressed that he is one of the warmest stars in Bollywood and penned a note for him on his 55th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk." 

Wishes have been coming in from all across the world for King Khan as he turned a year older today. From Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty to Madhuri Dixit and more, all have wished Shah Rukh on his special day. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently in UAE with his family for the IPL 2020. The superstar is rooting for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders and last evening, the team even won a match. Often, SRK is spotted in the stands with daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Rumour has it that SRK has a signed a film titled Pathan. 

Also Read|Anushka Sharma wants Shah Rukh Khan to have 'legendary birthday' as she pens a sweet note for him; Take a look 

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

