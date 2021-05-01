Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday love to 'trailblazing' Anushka Sharma with PHOTO of her as an elated bride

On Anushka Sharma's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a throwback photo of the actress from her wedding with Virat Kohli to wish her. In her wish, she called Anushka a 'trailblazer' and sent her love.

Birthdays come with surprises full of love for all and for , who has turned a year older today, it seems to be a day full of happiness. Wishes have been pouring in on social media for Anushka as she spends time with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika on IPL 2021 tour and now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has sent her love to the birthday girl. Kareena penned a lovely wish for Anushka on her handle and shared a picture of the happy bride Anushka at her wedding with Virat.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a beautiful monochrome photo of Anushka as a bride on her wedding day with Virat and wished her. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the trailblazing @anushkasharma." In the photo, Anushka is seen all dolled up as a bride for her wedding with Virat. The photo originally was shared by the cricketer on their 3rd anniversary. Kareena shared the same to send love to the Pari actress who also embraced parenthood with Virat this year.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for Anushka:

Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is with Virat as he plays IPL 2021. Photos of her spending time with Royal Challengers Bangalore players amid the bio bubble have been coming in on social media. Fans have been noticing her motherhood glow in the recent photos with Virat. The Pari actress had embraced motherhood back in January 2021 when she and Virat welcomed their baby girl, Vamika. As Anushka turns a year older, wishes have been coming in for her since last evening. Her fans have taken to social media and have been sharing photos of her to wish her on the occasion.

