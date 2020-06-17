Kareena Kapoor Khan sends heartfelt condolences to families of martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley

Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences and express gratitude for soldiers laying down their lives for India. Take a look at their posts below.

The violent face-off between India and China's troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley resulted in a devastating scene. On the Indian side, at least 20 soldiers lost their lives leaving Indian citizens and personalities devastated over the loss. Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences and express gratitude for laying down their lives for India. One of them was actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Kareena shared an image on Instagram which read, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you all for your sacrifices," with a caption that said 'RIP'. Not just Kareena, but scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their gratitude for the martyred soldiers and mourned their loss.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND."

Sharing a photo of two martyrs, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families."

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

