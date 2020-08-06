  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan sends heartiest wishes to Kajol on her birthday by sharing a throwback PHOTO

Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday and numerous celebs and fans wished her on the special occasion. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the actress through an adorable Instagram post.
13787 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan sends heartiest wishes to Kajol on her birthday by sharing a throwback PHOTOKareena Kapoor Khan sends heartiest wishes to Kajol on her birthday by sharing a throwback PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood’s stunning diva Kajol turned a year older on Wednesday and fans and loved ones showered her with wishes on social media. Considered to be one of the most sought after actresses of the 90s and early 2000s, Kajol continues to be an inevitable part of the film industry even now. The actress still enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for reasons that are quite obvious. Numerous members of the film fraternity also sent their birthday wishes to her.

The latest B-Town celeb to wish her is none other than Kareena Kapoor herself. Bebo has shared a throwback picture with Kajol on her Instagram handle and added a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday dearest @kajol. Fun Times.” The two divas are flashing their beaming smile as can be seen in the picture that has been attached along with the post. Both of them are known to share a great bond with each other.

Meanwhile, check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post below:

Kajol and Kareena have worked together in multiple movies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and We Are Family. Meanwhile, talking about Kajol, the actress was last seen in a short film titled Devi co-starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, and others. She also gave a stellar performance earlier this year in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that also featured Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kajol: Dushman, Gupt, Fanna to Karan Arjun and others, here’s why she is a Bonafide actress

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement