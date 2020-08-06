Kareena Kapoor Khan sends heartiest wishes to Kajol on her birthday by sharing a throwback PHOTO

Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday and numerous celebs and fans wished her on the special occasion. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the actress through an adorable Instagram post.

Bollywood’s stunning diva Kajol turned a year older on Wednesday and fans and loved ones showered her with wishes on social media. Considered to be one of the most sought after actresses of the 90s and early 2000s, Kajol continues to be an inevitable part of the film industry even now. The actress still enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for reasons that are quite obvious. Numerous members of the film fraternity also sent their birthday wishes to her.

The latest B-Town celeb to wish her is none other than Kareena Kapoor herself. Bebo has shared a throwback picture with Kajol on her Instagram handle and added a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday dearest @kajol. Fun Times.” The two divas are flashing their beaming smile as can be seen in the picture that has been attached along with the post. Both of them are known to share a great bond with each other.

Meanwhile, check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post below:

Kajol and Kareena have worked together in multiple movies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and We Are Family. Meanwhile, talking about Kajol, the actress was last seen in a short film titled Devi co-starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, and others. She also gave a stellar performance earlier this year in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that also featured and in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

