Kareena Kapoor Khan sends a heartwarming birthday wish to her 'long time friend' Tusshar Kapoor; See PHOTO

On Tusshar Kapoor's birthday, his first co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan sent the sweetest birthday greeting to him. Tusshar had made his debut opposite Kareena in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001.

Friday began with greetings and wishes pouring in for Tusshar Kapoor on his birthday. The popular Bollywood actor and now, the producer turned a year older today and on his birthday, several actors wished him. Joining them was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena also sent a sweet and heartwarming birthday wish to Tusshar on her social media handle. Tusshar had made his debut back in 2001 with Kareena in the film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The film emerged as a blockbuster.

Revisiting a poster of their film, Kareena wished Tusshar, who continues to be a great friend of the actress. The two worked in other films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Golmaal Returns and more. They share a great bond of friendship and hence, on Tusshar's birthday, Kareena shared a sweet wish for him. She called him her 'co-star and long time friend' in her note. In the poster, a young Kareena and Tusshar could be seen smiling away as they posed together.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday long time friend and co-star. Happiness always." She added two heart emoticons and balloon gifs to her wish. Besides Kareena, Esha Deol also sent out a sweet birthday wish to her former co-star, Tusshar.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Tusshar:

Meanwhile, Tusshar's recent film, Laxmii as a producer released on DisneyPlus Hotstar and received a whole lot of love from fans. It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Kiara Advani. The horror-comedy was a remake of a Tamil film, Kanchana. It was helmed by director Raghava Lawrence. On the other hand,

Also Read|Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor can't stop gushing over Arjun Kapoor's click of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×