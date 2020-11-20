  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan sends a heartwarming birthday wish to her 'long time friend' Tusshar Kapoor; See PHOTO

On Tusshar Kapoor's birthday, his first co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan sent the sweetest birthday greeting to him. Tusshar had made his debut opposite Kareena in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001.
7386 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Tusshar kapoor on bdayKareena Kapoor Khan sends a heartwarming birthday wish to her 'long time friend' Tusshar Kapoor; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Friday began with greetings and wishes pouring in for Tusshar Kapoor on his birthday. The popular Bollywood actor and now, the producer turned a year older today and on his birthday, several actors wished him. Joining them was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena also sent a sweet and heartwarming birthday wish to Tusshar on her social media handle. Tusshar had made his debut back in 2001 with Kareena in the film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The film emerged as a blockbuster. 

Revisiting a poster of their film, Kareena wished Tusshar, who continues to be a great friend of the actress. The two worked in other films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Golmaal Returns and more. They share a great bond of friendship and hence, on Tusshar's birthday, Kareena shared a sweet wish for him. She called him her 'co-star and long time friend' in her note. In the poster, a young Kareena and Tusshar could be seen smiling away as they posed together. 

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday long time friend and co-star. Happiness always." She added two heart emoticons and balloon gifs to her wish. Besides Kareena, Esha Deol also sent out a sweet birthday wish to her former co-star, Tusshar. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Tusshar:

Meanwhile, Tusshar's recent film, Laxmii as a producer released on DisneyPlus Hotstar and received a whole lot of love from Akshay Kumar fans. It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Kiara Advani. The horror-comedy was a remake of a Tamil film, Kanchana. It was helmed by director Raghava Lawrence. On the other hand, 

Also Read|Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor can't stop gushing over Arjun Kapoor's click of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

You may like these
Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor can't stop gushing over Arjun Kapoor's click of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a gorgeous shot of Taimur from the hills, thanks Arjun the 'official photographer'
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her 'dear' Tara Sutaria on her 25th birthday; Here’s how the SOTY 2 star responded
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur soak in the 'mountain bliss' on their Dharamshala vacay
Malaika Arora enjoys winter sun in Dharamshala in a pretty pic and we wonder if Arjun or Kareena clicked it
Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement