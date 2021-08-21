Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘love, happiness & courage’ to Jeh as he turns 6 months with a beautiful pic

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has embraced motherhood for the second time with the arrival of Jeh, the actress couldn’t stop gushing about him. In fact, she had also teased fans with beautiful pics of the little munchkin. And now that the youngest Pataudi prince has turned six months old, Bebo made sure to send all her love to Jeh and treated fans with an adorable pic on Instagram. Interestingly, this pic happens to be clicked during their recent beach vacation in the Maldives.

The pic featured Kareena dressed in a black and pink coloured bikini, had her hair tied in a high bun and was flaunting a no make up look. The proud mommy was seen holding Jeh in her arms who looked adorable in his blue shorts. Bebo was seen kissing her little munchkin and the clouding sky and beach water proved to be the perfect background for this pic speaking volumes about a mother’s unconditional love for her son. In the caption, Bebo wished love and happiness to Jeh as he turned six months. She wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram:

To note, the Pataudi family had flown to Maldives early this week to celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. Ever since then, Kareena has been treating beautiful pics from her vacation in the tropical paradise. Speaking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

