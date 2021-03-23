Kareena Kapoor Khan sends love to niece Samara as she shares an adorable pic of the birthday girl

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara turns a year older today, Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to shower some birthday love on her.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the diva has emerged as an avid social media user. The diva makes sure to keep her fans intrigued with her posts on the photo sharing app and each of her Instagram posts is a rage among her massive fan following. Besides, the Pataudi Begum also makes sure to keep her fans informed about her life be it her fun on the sets, her family time, her goofy moments with Taimur or some romantic moments with .

This isn’t all. Kareena also makes sure to pen adorable posts for her loved ones on their special occasions and today was no different as her niece Samara turned a year older. Yes! It’s Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahmi’s daughter Samara’s birthday today and the Kapoors did make sure to shower some birthday love on the little princess. Joining them, Kareena also took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture of the birthday girl. In the pic, Samara was dressed in a dark blue coloured sweatshirt with different stickers on it. She was also wearing a personalised Christmas cap with her name written on it and was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Bebo captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday Samara.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for niece Samara:

On the other hand, has also penned a sweet note for her granddaughter and wished to be with her on her special day. The veteran actress wrote, “Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today.”

