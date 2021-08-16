Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘mubarak’ & love to the newlyweds Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14. Although the pictures of the Kapoor family decked up for the occasion was doing the rounds on the internet since that day, it was only today that Rhea and Karan made their wedding official. After this, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to wish the couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani from their ceremony. Both Karan and Rhea looked very happy as they smiled, holding each other’s hand. Bebo posted this picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Mubarak you two, Love you… Beboo and Saifu”. Kareena and Rhea share a close bond, as both of them have worked together in ‘Veere Di Wedding.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle a posted a picture with Karan Boolani, thus making their marriage official. Even Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a family portrait to welcome his new son-in-law in the family.

Today, August 16, Anil Kapoor is hosting a grand dinner party for all his close friends and family. His Juhu mansion is already lit up, and it is going to be a starry night. Pictures from the dinner party have already started doing the rounds on the internet.

Sometime back bride’s father, Anil Kapoor, make a jhakaas entry as he upped his fashion game, looking fitter than ever. Even looked dapper in a suit as he stepped in the party along with his sister Anshula Kapoor as she looked pretty in a dress.

How many hearts for the newlyweds?

