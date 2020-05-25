Kareena Kapoor Khan sends out birthday wishes to her 'pout partner' Karan Johar with a stunning click

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish Karan Johar on his birthday with a sweet post. Check out her birthday wish for him here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's friendship is not something that is hidden from anyone, and why would it be? Together, they definitely make one of the sassiest friendly duos. Time and again, we have witnessed their fun banter and it seems like one can never get enough of it. As the ace filmmaker celebrates his birthday today, the entire industry ha come together in showing him with birthday wishes on his big day, a first for him in quarantine.

Kareena too joined everyone is sending out birthday wishes to KJo as she shared a sweet post on social media. She wrote, 'Here's another one for my partner in pouts. Happy birthday @karanjohar.' The photo has everyone twinning together in black as they pose for a stunning click together. We all know how Karan's pouts are quite famous and together, Kareena and Karan make for the perfect pout duo indeed.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Karan Johar:

Also joining everyone in wishing Karan Johar earlier in the day is actress . She shared a glamorous photo with KJo and wrote, 'Happy birthday my friend, father.. my family here’s to many many many more moments of love, laughs, movies and our uncontrollable need to pose for pictures and selfies.'

Here's wishing Karan Johar, a very happy birthday!

