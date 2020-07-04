Kareena Kapoor Khan sends out an important message amid COVID 19 crisis with her post featuring ‘Kapoor fam’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a post featuring her cousins and highlighted a valuable message amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

The world is battling a COVID 19 pandemic and in India too, the cases are on the rise. Owing to this, several restrictions too were imposed on heading out. While a lockdown has been in force since March, recently, restrictions have been eased out. Amid this, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan are often seen stepping out of their house, but not without their masks. Be it when Bebo steps out alone or with Saif, she is seen sporting her mask. Even other members of the Kapoor family have been spotted with masks on.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena recently sent out a valuable message to spread awareness about COVID 19. Kareena shared a photo collage that featured all her cousins from Kapoor family. From Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Aadar Jain to Anissa to Bharat Sahni and others, all were seen sporting their masks while heading out. With this, Kareena urged everyone to hold onto their masks & sport them when heading out of the house. She too in the photo was seen sporting a mask.

Kareena wrote on the photo, “Kapoor fam says, “wear your masks”.” Meanwhile, Kareena with Saif has been urging people to follow the rules amid the COVID 19 Lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif lso pledged their support to different initiatives to help those whose lives were disrupted due to the Coronavirus. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is supposed to release on Christmas 2020.

