Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor’s cute chemistry in BTS video from Jab We Met will take you back in time

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were one of the cutest on-screen Jodi’s of their times. Fans loved to see them on the silver screen and Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met was one such film that still remains to be close to every fan’s heart. It is etched in our memories and fans will never mind to watch this film again and again. Today, a BTS video from the sets of Jab We Met has surfaced on the internet and we bet it will make you travel back in time.

In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jab We Met as they are shooting for the final scene. Kareena can be seen dressed in a white salwar kameez and the video begins with the actress sitting in front of the mirror. We can see Shahid dressed in a light blue Patiala suit as he brings his on-screen mother to meet Kareena. On meeting her she hands over her bangles to her and if you have seen the movie you would know that this particular scene is from the song Mauja Hi Mauja. A fan club shared this video and wrote, “A Clip of the Final scene @imtiazaliofficial shot for Jab We Met @kareenakapoorkhan @shahidkapoor.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Jersey starring Mrunal Thakur opposite him. The songs have already become a hit amongst the fans.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha that is an official Hindi remake of superhit Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

