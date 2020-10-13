Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable PHOTO of Taimur with a bat; Asks 'any place in the IPL?’

The little son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looks very happy as he is seen enjoying a game of Cricket. Check out the photo.

The Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of son Taimur Ali Khan. The little one was holding a bat in his hands. The actress captioned her post saying, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too." The little son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and looks very happy as he is seen enjoying his game of Cricket. As the current IPL season is getting competitive, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler is seen holding a Cricket bat.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in the highly anticipated film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. This film will feature actor in the lead. The first look poster of the film, Laal Singh Chaddha has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The actress will be starring alongside Aamir Khan for the third time post their films, 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Check out the photo

The sultry diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The fans and followers of the stunning couple, were delighted to hear the happy news. The fans also took to their social media to congratulate the couple. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kunal Kemmu's hilarious video on Mumbai power cut 'best post on the internet today)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×