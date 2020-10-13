  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable PHOTO of Taimur with a bat; Asks 'any place in the IPL?’

The little son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looks very happy as he is seen enjoying a game of Cricket. Check out the photo.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable PHOTO of Taimur Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable PHOTO of Taimur with a bat; Asks 'any place in the IPL?’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of son Taimur Ali Khan. The little one was holding a bat in his hands. The actress captioned her post saying, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too." The little son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looks very happy as he is seen enjoying his game of Cricket. As the current IPL season is getting competitive, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler is seen holding a Cricket bat.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in the highly anticipated film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. This film will feature actor Aamir Khan in the lead. The first look poster of the film, Laal Singh Chaddha has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The actress will be starring alongside Aamir Khan for the third time post their films, 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Any place in the IPL? I can play too

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The sultry diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The fans and followers of the stunning couple, were delighted to hear the happy news. The fans also took to their social media to congratulate the couple. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kunal Kemmu's hilarious video on Mumbai power cut 'best post on the internet today)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kunal Kemmu's hilarious video on Mumbai power cut 'best post on the internet today'
Between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who was a better student? Dad Randhir Kapoor spills the beans
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us to how to style a comfy jeans with t shirt in a throwback PHOTO
Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on her stylist and fellow wine drinker with a beautiful pic
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor's throwback PHOTO with Aadar & Armaan Jain is all about sibling love
Did you know Taimur Ali Khan is learning Spanish? Happy Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos with his teacher

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement