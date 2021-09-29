Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable pic of Taimur holding on to birthday girl Inaaya and it is sheer love

It is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s darling daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s fourth birthday today and the proud parents have hosted a grand party for the same. And while their family and friends have made sure to mark a presence for the celebration, and Taimur Ali Khan were the first ones to arrive at the party. And while Kareena Kapoor Khan was also a part of the celebration, she has shared a beautiful pic of Tim with the birthday girl.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bebo shared a picture wherein Taimur was seen holding on to his baby sister. The little munchkin looked handsome in his denim shirt and jeans and was all smiles as he posed with his sister. On the other hand, birthday girl Inaaya looked irresistibly cure in her pink and white coloured dress. Interestingly, her birthday party and pink theme and the kids were seen posing in front of a pink coloured hoarding which had Inaaya’s name written in golden colour. Kareena was all hearts over Taimur and Inaaya’s bond and captioned the pic with heart stickers.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Earlier, Kareena had also shared a glimpse of Tamiur’s fun time with big brother Ibrahim at the party. In the photo, Ibrahim and Taimur can be seen sitting on cute little chairs and flaunting their matching tattoos. Ibrahim had shared a photo with Taimur and their tattooed arms. He captioned it, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with” following which Kareena reshared with ‘Big Brother GIF.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts his tattoo with Taimur; Says, 'only person I'd get matching tattoos with'