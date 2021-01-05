Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable throwback PIC of a young Saif Ali Khan & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to her father in-law on his birth anniversary. She shared an old picture of Saif and his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting second child with , always makes headlines for her maternity fashion. But today, the actress took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of young Saif with his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Today is Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birth anniversary. On this occasion, the Jab We Met actress shared an adorable picture of father and son. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the picture.

In the picture, Saif happily poses with his father. She even posted a heart emoji on the picture. Saif’s sister Saba also posted a throwback picture and captioned it as “Miss u A LOT. 80th birthday today. #tribute#mansooralikhan #pataudi #missyou #love#forever#happybirthday #today#80thbirthday #remember #goodtimes #wishyouwerehere.” Saba shared a series of pictures on her Instagram remembering her father. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the team.

On September 22, 2011, Mansoor passed away due to respiratory failure.

Apart from this Kareena, recently wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. She is even shooting her talk show ‘What Women Want’.

