Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of hubby Saif Ali Khan’s ‘booked’ moments and we are loving it

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, shares beautiful pictures of her leisure moments with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much awaited debut on Instagram early this month has come as a real treat for her fans. After all, her official Instagram is giving an interesting glimpse of Bebo’s life. And while her fans are in awe of each post shared by the Veere Di Wedding actress, looks like Kareena is also enjoying exploring the photo sharing app. In fact, her recent post also gave a glimpse of the same as she gave a beautiful glimpse of her free time with husband .

The first picture shared by Bebo featured the Nawab of Pataudi is engrossed in a book. Dressed in a white coloured kurta pyjama and wearing specs, Saif seems to be sitting in his study an is making the most time of his leisure time. The picture has a backdrop of a rack of books, while the candles and pink carnation flowers added to the beauty of the picture. Interestingly, the next picture featured Kareena glued to her mobile. Donning a casual black outfit and a no make up look, the diva looked like a breath of fresh air. She captioned the picture as “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram.”

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s leisure time:

Meanwhile on the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recent release Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan n the lead. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Instagram

