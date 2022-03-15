Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'brothers on beach' moment as she snaps Taimur & Kiaan on holiday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location for a family holiday with their kiddos. On Monday, the sisters were snapped at the private airport in Mumbai with their respective children. While Kareena was seen carrying little Jeh in her arms, Taimur was seen walking adorably with his aunt Karisma and her son Kiaan Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Kareena dropped a sweet moment of Kiaan and Taimur strolling on the beachas they enjoyed the cool blue waters. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Story, Kareena captioned it, "Brothers," with two heart emojis and tagged her older sister as well.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post below:

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie will mark her third collaboration with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

