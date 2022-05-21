Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a candid pic with Sujoy Ghosh on his birthday: Chalte Chalte let’s make a good film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she makes sure to keep her fans intrigued with updates about her personal and social life. For the uninitiated, Kareena is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in Kalimpong. And while she has been sharing pics from the picturesque location, Kareena is making the headlines today as she has shared a candid pic with the filmmaker on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sujoy Ghosh

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared a pic of herself with Sujoy wherein they were seen walking down a street and were engrossed in a conversation. In the pic, Bebo was seen wearing a black shirt with denims and had tied her hair in a bun. In the caption, Kareena sent birthday love to Sujoy and hoped that they will make a good film. She wrote, “Chalte chalte let’s make a good film… Happy birthday Director saab #Sujoy Ghosh” along with heart and cake emoticons. To note, this Sujoy Ghosh's directorial will mark Kareena’s OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sujoy Ghosh:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Sujoy Ghosh

Interestingly, Kareena has been quite excited to collaborate with Sujoy and has been all praises for the filmmaker. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script,” the Jab We Met actress had told Hindustan Times. The movie will also mark Kareena's return to acting after Jeh's birth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Talking about Kareena’s OTT debut, the movie is a thriller murder mystery and is an onscreen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides, the actress will also be seen in Advait Chandan’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

