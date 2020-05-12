Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a ‘chilling’ throwback pic with manager Poonam & pens a sweet birthday wish for her

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her manager and close friend, Poonam Damania and wished her on her birthday. Check it out.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown with Taimur Ali Khan and . Often, Bebo shares glimpses of her lockdown shenanigans on social media and leaves fans in awe. From chilling at home with hubby Saif to spending time with Taimur, Kareena is doing everything to keep things light amid the lockdown. Surely, amid this, Kareena is missing her team and speaking of this, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for her manager, Poonam Damania.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback photo from a trip to a winter wonderland with Poonam. In the cute photo, both the ladies can be seen posing for a cute photo. Kareena is seen giving her signature pout pose while Poonam is also seen holding Bebo close while posing for a picture. Kareena penned a sweet birthday note for her manager along with sharing a throwback photo from their trip. Kareena wrote, “Here’s to always standing by each other… during every photo sesh! Happy birthday Poonie#TogetherAlways.”

Seeing the cute photo, fans couldn’t resist but shower the two pretty ladies with sweet comments on the same. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena is ensuring she makes the most of it before returning to work by spending it with her son and hubby Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, she will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and prior to the lockdown, the shooting of the same was going on. It is currently slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

