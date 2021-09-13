Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cute glimpse featuring her ‘van gang’ in this PHOTO

Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on social media. The actress often drops some stunning pictures, and treats fans to glimpses of her life with her family and friends. Fans swoon over the actress, making her pictures go viral on the internet, and they keep coming back for more such adorable snaps. Speaking of adorable, a few hours back, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse featuring her team who she lovingly addressed as her ‘Van gang’.

On Monday night, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie featuring her team with fans and followers online. In the picture shared by Kareena, one can see her along with her team which included hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, celebrity hair and makeup artist Pompy Hans, and Naina Sawhney. Kareena can be seen clicking the picture in an alluring black dress, with her hair and makeup perfectly done. Her team of four can be seen posing from behind. Sharing the selfie on Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, ‘The van gang. Love them.’, while she tagged them all.

Check out Kareena’s Instagram story here:

Her stylist Yianni Tsapatori also posted an adorable picture featuring Kareena on his Instagram feed. In the selfie shared by Yianni, Kareena can be seen posing in a ravishing red outfit in the back. Sharing the picture Yianni wrote, “This woman always photobombing my pictures @kareenakapoorkhan” The Jab We Met reposted this picture on Insta stories and wrote, “Always! You know you wouldn’t want it any other way @yiannitsapatori”.

Check out these pictures below:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Both Kareena and Aamir were spotted in new avatars yesterday as they were about to start shooting together.

