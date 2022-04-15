Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute PIC of Taimur & Karisma's son Kiaan from Ranbir-Alia's wedding: Da boys

The wedding of the year was as grand, as dreamy, as gorgeous as it was expected to be. The groom and the bride, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt absolutely stole our hearts with their breath-taking pictures and it looks like it will be a long time before we get over them. Their near and dear ones are on cloud 9 and have been sharing glimpses of their glamorous wedding on their Instagram. Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud 9 and her posts are a testimony to that. On Thursday, she posted a beautiful picture with her youngest song Jeh. Now, a few hours ago, she shared a snap of her elder son, the one and only Taimur and Karisma’s son Kiaan and it is just too cute!

Kareena shared the cute picture on her Instagram story. Both the boys could be seen standing innocently and looked quite handsome. Taimur looked quite dashing in his light pink kurta as he posed for the camera. Kiaan, with his adorable grumpy face, put a smile on our faces. He looked dapper in his yellow traditional attire. Along with the story, “Da boys. Kiu and Tim Tim @therealkarismakapoor.”

Check Kareena's story HERE

Meanwhile, coming to the picture with Jeh that Kareena posted earlier, we could see Kareena Kapoor Khan looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a pastel peach coloured saree. She wore a Kundan maang-tika and necklace and had a beautiful border on her saree. She looked stunning momma as she sat on the floor and could be seen playing with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Jeh laid on the floor wearing a pink coloured kurta over a white pyjama.

