Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST LOOK from Hansal Mehta’s film as she begins shooting in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan , who was last seen in Aamir Khan , Mona Singh and Nagarjuna starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all geared up to begin shooting for her next film. The actress has a couple of exciting projects lined up in her kitty and one of them is Hansal Mehta ’s crime thriller for which she recently jetted off to London along with her younger son Jeh. A couple of hours ago Bebo shared a glimpse of her midnight preparation as she was getting ready for the film’s shoot and now she shared the first look of her from the film and we bet it will leave you stunned.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from London. Today, as it is Day 1 on Hansal Mehta’s film, sets she shared a glimpse of her look. In the picture, we can see her standing in shade leaning on a wall in all-black attire. She wore a black coloured long coat and looked towards the camera. Her face glowed in the sunlight and she stood with her suitcases. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Hansal Mehta’s next

According to reports, Hansal Mehta’s next starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have no male lead and is touted to be a murder mystery. Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day, the actress shared details about her role and said that she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in this film. “We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from this yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sneak peek as she gears up to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s next in London