Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped the first photo of her younger son on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress who welcomed her second son with husband weeks ago, shared his first photo on Sunday. The photo not just featured their little bundle of joy but also their older son Taimur Ali Khan adorably holding him.

Wishing other mothers on this special day, Kareena remarked how her sons give her hope in these bleak times. Kareena wrote, "Aaj umeed pe puri duniya kayam hai..And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow..Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith... "

Fans flooded the comments section with love struck emojis and even wished the actress a Happy Mother's Day. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 21 February. The couple did not share any photos immediately but thanked their well-wishers. They released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

It has been more than two months, but Kareena has refrained from sharing any photos of their younger son on social media. On occasions when Kareena has shared a photo, the actress has used emojis to hide their baby's identity. This, however, is Kareena's first photo of her younger son without any emojis.

