Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a fun selfie with an equally funny caption and Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be a photo-sharing spree today and her selfie sure has our attention and Ranveer Singh's too. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted her gram day today with photos of and Taimur Ali Khan painting the walls. She not only shared their adorable photos but in fact, also had equally nice captions for them and that definitely grabbed our attention. But it looks like that is not it since she has also shared a selfie of hers, rather funny, and it also has a funny caption to go with it, making us go ROFL big time because why not?

The selfie is a close-up photo of Bebo's face and she has this funny expression while enjoying the sun and the view of Saif and little Tim Tim. She wrote, 'Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess' And the photo also managed to get the attention of , Shradha Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora and some more people.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post and Ranveer Singh's comment right here:

Kareena Kapoor recently made her debut on Instagram and the actress has been creating quite the wave of attention ever since. With her social media debut, we cannot seem to get enough of her because we get a glimpse of her day to day life and also, how has she been spending her time with TimTim and Saif.

