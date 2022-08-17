Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse from ‘atrangi courtroom’ as she is all set to grace Case Toh Banta Hai

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her film Laal Singh Chaddha is currently running in the theatres and is getting mixed reviews. This film also stars Mona Singh, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, fans love the bindass attitude of the actress and never shy away from expressing her heart out. Well, it looks like this has landed him in a little bit of trouble. No! there is nothing to be worried as she has been summoned by janta ka lawyer Riteish Deshmukh on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. To note, this is a new fun-filled courtroom drama wherein the celebs face some atrangi ilzams and defend themselves with the help of their defence lawyer Varun Sharma.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her from the sets of Case Toh Banta Hai. She can be seen wearing an all-white attire and is giving major boss lady vibes. The video also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila and others. Sharing this video, Bebo wrote, “Atrangi Courtroom - Check Atrangi Lawyers - Check Atrangi Witnesses - Check Can't wait no more! #CaseTohBantaHai, coming this Friday on @amazonminitv @riteishd, @kushakapila, @fukravarun #Collab.”

To note, Case Toh Banta Hai also features Kusha Kapila who plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Badshah, etc. The show is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. The actress will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

