Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her healthy 'bed time' routine; Check it out

Monday is finally over and we can’t just wait to be back with the love of our lives - our fluffy, comfy beds and warm blankets! But wait, after a long working day (especially a dreary Monday), what’s the best thing to do before going off to the napland? Scrolling Instagram? Well, though the option might sound tempting, it is not the best habit to indulge in. So why not go old-school? Pick up a book and read it, we assure you that it will feel amazing. Kareena Kapoor Khan agrees with us, as in a recent Instagram story she gave us a glimpse of what she’s reading tonight.

In the Instagram story that the ‘3 Idiots’ actress uploaded on her Instagram, Bebo shared an inspirational quote that she came across while reading. The quote read, “‘Is your glass half empty or half full?’ Asked the mole. ‘I think I’m grateful to have a glass’ said the boy”. What a beautiful message, emphasizing the importance of gratitude. Along with the picture of the quote, Kareena wrote, ‘Bed time reading..’ So, if you were wondering which movie to watch tonight, you were wrong! Rather, think about which book to pick tonight.

Check Kareena's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of a crime thriller by Keigo Higashimo, The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on Baisakhi this year.

