Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her ‘morning mess’ with baby Jeh; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. Ever since the actress made her debut on Instagram, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star has always made a point to keep her fans intrigued with her social media posts and she often gave them a glimpse of her family time. Earlier today, on Tuesday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her 'morning mess' and it included her son baby Jeh. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of Jeh and captioned it, "Morning Mess. Mera beta."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story:

Recently, the actress attended the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave and on Saturday evening, she shared several photos of herself wearing a black criss-cross jumpsuit on her social media and gave her fans major boss lady vibes. Kareena captioned the photos, "United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave." In the photos, one can see the Jab We Met actress has left her tresses open and completed her look with golden earrings and black heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. It also features Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his debut in the Hindi film industry. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Besides, the actress will also be seen making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

