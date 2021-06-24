Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her movie date with Taimur Ali Khan with a sweet twist; PIC
Kareena Kapoor Khan had a gala time with her son Taimur Ali Khan at their movie night. The ‘Good Newwz’ star took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse of it to her fans. The mother and son’s night plans included a special treat from her friend and producer Rhea Kapoor. The duo was surprised with an ice cream that elevated their special movie date. “Rhea!!! Amaze. Can’t wait to dig in...Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl,” thanked Kareena in her gram story.
Next up, Kareena will be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official remake of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. Bebo will share the stage with co-star Aamir Khan in the upcoming movie. Apart from that, Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I'm same age as Kareena. No most of us do not behave like that. Infact, i dont know any reasonable 40 year old who consistently posts selfies with their tongue out. Its gross.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Begging for attention
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why you post idiotic pictures with tongue sticking out? And that too viewers do not have a choice to not see or under. Don’t people find it vulgar to see such photos of this grown ups?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yeah right?! Kuch bhi Kareena......!!!#
Anonymous 1 day ago
No, it’s refreshingly cute to see a Bwood mom playing with her child in a real organic way, just like the rest of us, in unglamorous clothes, hair and not a drop of makeup❤️. Please take care of the vulgarity in your mind.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kaif Ali Patudi took after his paternal grandma's family. Mommy doesn't want to share his pics.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ibrahim looks just like his grandma.
Anonymous 1 day ago
No they didn’t it’s only the eyes they took after
Anonymous 1 day ago
All of Saif’s kids took after their paternal grandma.