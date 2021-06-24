  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her movie date with Taimur Ali Khan with a sweet twist; PIC

In her latest Instagram reveal, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak-peak of her night plans with son Taimur Ali Khan. Mother-son duo were even surprised with a sweet treat.
101927 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:39 pm
Snap of Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her movie date with Taimur Ali Khan with a sweet twist; PIC (Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a gala time with her son Taimur Ali Khan at their movie night. The ‘Good Newwz’ star took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse of it to her fans. The mother and son’s night plans included a special treat from her friend and producer Rhea Kapoor. The duo was surprised with an ice cream that elevated their special movie date. “Rhea!!! Amaze. Can’t wait to dig in...Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl,” thanked Kareena in her gram story.

The short video shared by Bebo also included a note by Rhea. Kareena Kapoor and Rhea last worked together for ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The ‘Udta Punjab’ fame has been keeping her fans engaged through her regular social media posts. Earlier this week, on International Yoga Day, Kareena shared a picture of actor-husband Saif Ali Khan with her 4-year-old son Taimur performing yoga. The fitness-enthusiast even shared her picture along with a Yoga Day caption. 

 

Next up, Kareena will be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official remake of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. Bebo will share the stage with co-star Aamir Khan in the upcoming movie. Apart from that, Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. 

Also Read: SWOT for Kareena Kapoor: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for Bebo

Credits :Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

You may like these
World Environment Day: Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's beach shenanigans in a clip & says 'protect, heal, love'
Saba drops a perfect 'Khan Kemmu khandan' pic with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya & Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops FIRST pic of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur with newborn: This is what my weekend looks like
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan takes to workout & does 'lockdown yoga' in a pic shared by his mom
Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute selfie with Taimur & his perfect moment with Saba Ali Khan is 'framed' by Bua Jaan
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan’s Holi celebration; Shares his colour drenched pic
Anonymous 1 day ago

I'm same age as Kareena. No most of us do not behave like that. Infact, i dont know any reasonable 40 year old who consistently posts selfies with their tongue out. Its gross.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Begging for attention

Anonymous 1 day ago

Why you post idiotic pictures with tongue sticking out? And that too viewers do not have a choice to not see or under. Don’t people find it vulgar to see such photos of this grown ups?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yeah right?! Kuch bhi Kareena......!!!#

Anonymous 1 day ago

No, it’s refreshingly cute to see a Bwood mom playing with her child in a real organic way, just like the rest of us, in unglamorous clothes, hair and not a drop of makeup❤️. Please take care of the vulgarity in your mind.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kaif Ali Patudi took after his paternal grandma's family. Mommy doesn't want to share his pics.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ibrahim looks just like his grandma.

Anonymous 1 day ago

No they didn’t it’s only the eyes they took after

Anonymous 1 day ago

All of Saif’s kids took after their paternal grandma.

close