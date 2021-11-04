Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of son Jeh's FIRST Diwali featuring husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has skipped the Diwali festivities in Mumbai this time as the actress and her family took off for Rajasthan last week. On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena shared a glimpse of her son Jeh's first Diwali and wished her millions of fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena's Diwali wish featured son Jeh and husband Saif Ali Khan playing. The father-son duo can be seen stretched out on a mat in the lawns with a number of toys around them. Jeh, who was born this year in February, is celebrating the first of many Indian festivals that Kareena and Saif observe as a family.

Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "Love and light." Take a look at her Diwali 2021 wishes below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kareena had shared an adorable photo of son Taimur chilling by the pool. The actress left Mumbai last week and looks like will return to the city only after Diwali festivities.

