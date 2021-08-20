Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of son Jeh's naptime on the beaches of Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide diva and there are no two ways about it. Even when the actress is on mom duty, Kareena manages to look like a diva. On Friday, Kareena dropped a snap from her Maldivian holiday and it included her seven-month-old son Jeh. The actress has been sharing a one or two snaps daily and today she dropped one with Jeh. 

In the photo, Kareena can be seen chilling on a beach lounger as she holds baby Jeh close. On the other hand, Jeh can be seen snapping in his mom's arms. Kareena made sure to capture the adorable moment as she sat and took protection from the beach sun. 

 

Kareena wore a pair of dark black shades which reflect the beauty around her. The actress can be seen relaxing at the beach which is surrounded by greenery and clear blue water. Sharing the photo, Kareena used the GIF ''Lights, Camera, Naptime' to aptly describe the situation. 

Check out Kareena and Jeh's photo from the beaches of Maldives: 

Earlier, Kareena had shared a few photos from Maldives. While in one, the actress slayed it in a black solid bikini. In another, she gave a glimpse of the beach breeze as she shared a selfie and captioned it, "Gone with the wind." 

Comments
Anonymous : Just like your faves only difference is she does not make claims to do EVERYTHING for her child like your faves with their visible nannies and house staff who they make walk behind them, lol.
REPLY 0 38 minutes ago
Anonymous : Kareena looks damn stylish and beautiful in no makeup and beaches skin tone.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Where the nanny fake ma
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : She seems to just have aged rapidly. Maybe because saif is older he rubbed off on her lol
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Precious...wonderful mom and baby ♥️
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Such precious bonding time
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : after this pic she handed the baby over to the nanny
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Oh pls cut the crap , just hold them in front of the camera otherwise it’s always the nannies lol.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : What Jeh Jeh ? Why is the fooling the public ? If his name is a Muslim cruel ruler, then why hide?
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : I admire her only for making her marriage work unlike other Kapoor girls .
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Her sister is a lot nicer and more beautiful than she is. But unfortunately she listened to her parents and married a cheating and abusive man. Kareena always did what she wanted. She is who she is.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

