Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of son Jeh's naptime on the beaches of Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide diva and there are no two ways about it. Even when the actress is on mom duty, Kareena manages to look like a diva. On Friday, Kareena dropped a snap from her Maldivian holiday and it included her seven-month-old son Jeh. The actress has been sharing a one or two snaps daily and today she dropped one with Jeh.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen chilling on a beach lounger as she holds baby Jeh close. On the other hand, Jeh can be seen snapping in his mom's arms. Kareena made sure to capture the adorable moment as she sat and took protection from the beach sun.

Kareena wore a pair of dark black shades which reflect the beauty around her. The actress can be seen relaxing at the beach which is surrounded by greenery and clear blue water. Sharing the photo, Kareena used the GIF ''Lights, Camera, Naptime' to aptly describe the situation.

Check out Kareena and Jeh's photo from the beaches of Maldives:

Earlier, Kareena had shared a few photos from Maldives. While in one, the actress slayed it in a black solid bikini. In another, she gave a glimpse of the beach breeze as she shared a selfie and captioned it, "Gone with the wind."