Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of what her lazy Sunday from Rajasthan looks like.

After two island vacations, Kareena Kapoor Khan was off to the dessert recently with husband Saif Ali han and sons Taimur and Jeh. The holiday comes amidst a brief break that the actors have taken from their hectic schedule. While Kareena has been sharing a few stunning glimpses from her holiday, the actress dropped a laidback and lazy Sunday picture.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena shared a photo in which only her shadow was visible. Against the backdrop of stone and brick walls, the actress can be seen standing in the sunlight with her hair tied in a bun. The shadow reflected that and Kareena shared the picture. For the photo caption, she dished out her wordplay skills, as she wrote, "It's bunday in Rajasthan."

Kareena is reportedly vacationing at Jaisalmer. Check out Kareena's Sunday post:

Just a few days ago, Kareena had shared an adorable picture of her eight-month-old son Jeh attempting yoga. She captioned the photo, "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Jeh's aunts Karisma Kapoor and Saba Pataudi were mighty impressed as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

As for Taimur, , Kareena called him the 'the love of my life' as she shared a photo featuring him as he was seen enjoying the evening in the city of Jaisalmer.

