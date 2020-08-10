Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses from her shoot day with Saif Ali Khan & adds ‘Tashan’ touch to it; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos and videos from her shoot day with hubby Saif Ali Khan. She shared a glimpse of getting her hair done where Saif can be seen getting his done in the same room.

Kareena Kapoor has been quite active on her social media accounts amid the ongoing lockdown. While the country is on the unlock 0.3 phase and everyone is adjusting to the new normal and practicing social distancing norms, celebrities are also getting back to their shooting schedules. Amongst them is Kareena Kapoor and hubby . The actress took to her social media accounts and shared glimpses of her and Saif getting ready during their shooting session.

Taking to her Instagram account the actress uploaded a story showcasing her getting her makeup done while hubby Saif gets his hair done in the same room in their Mumbai home. Apart from that, the actress also uploaded a post of herself on her Instagram profile. Uploading a fresh selfie, she captioned it, “Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for.” In her story, the actress uploaded a candid video and wrote, “Shoot day with the husband.” In the background, the actress played Chhaliya, the Tashan song.

Here is Kareena Kapoor's post:

As they get ready we can see a match playing on their TV screen that is mounted on the wall. Kareena can be seen getting her eyebrows done and Saif’s hairstylist can be seen working on the actor’s beard and hair. Staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic, the actor and actress’s stylists are all following safety norms wearing on masks. The film Tashan goes back a long way when it comes to the couple, as they fell in love on the sets of that particular film. The actress often takes to social media and shares glimpses of Saif and their three-year-old son Taimur spending time together.

