Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of her snowy mountain getaway in Switzerland; See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan often indulges in overseas getaways alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family has a ritual of discovering scenic locales, particularly during the festive December season, and this year was no different.

Recently, Kareena and Saif, accompanied by their kids, set off on their winter vacation in Switzerland. The actress recently posted a captivating picture, enchanting her fans amidst the snow-covered mountains.

Kareena Kapoor shares snapshots from her snowy Swiss getaway

Kareena Kapoor Khan is savoring every moment of her Switzerland escapade, and her Instagram stories serve as delightful evidence. On Thursday, the Udta Punjab actress treated her social media fans to a series of enchanting snapshots from her holiday in the snow-draped Alps. In one photo, she strikes a pose alongside her friend Natasha Poonawalla, who joined her on the vacation. The caption reads, "This is how we keep warm in the snow."

In another picture, Bebo gazes out of her window, capturing the breathtaking view on her phone. The accompanying caption reads, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." The second image provides a panoramic view of lush green landscapes, snow-clad mountains, and a pristine blue sky. Beneath the photo, she pens, "Find your light."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Bebo is gearing up to enthrall audiences in 2024 with her latest projects. The Buckingham Murders, which recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, promises to be a thrilling experience. Additionally, she will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew.

The adrenaline-fueled Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is also on the horizon, featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The highly anticipated third installment of the franchise is slated for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor radiates joy as Taimur Ali Khan clinches gold medal; strikes pose with Rani Mukerji