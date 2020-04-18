Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan painting walls and it has our heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut has been all about giving us a constant dose of not just herself but also Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. And so, here's our dose of the duo's photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut rather recently and while that is something that has had our attention constantly, we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it. Bebo has been giving out updates from her time in quarantine with and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, but we have also gotten glimpses of all the creativity they have been unleashing together. And let's not even get started on Kareena's captions, always the best!

Today, it looks like their day was all about painting walls, however, Kareena gave different meanings to the father-son duo painting them. Saif had painted some yellow flowers while TimTim did his own art, and for the former's caption, Kareena wrote 'When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...' and for Timtim's photo, she wrote, 'If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it.'

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's posts of Saif and Taimur here:

On the work front, we are all waiting for an announcement on Laal Singh Chaddha, however, as it turns out, there is going to be a long wait before we finally see this film, co-starring . The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium and while the film has been applauded for various reasons, the movie couldn't fare very well due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

