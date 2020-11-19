Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a gorgeous shot of Taimur from the hills, thanks Arjun the 'official photographer'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photo of Taimur is all things cute as he can be seen holding a french fry in his candid snap. Check it out below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are back to the bay after spending some quality family time with in Dharamshala, but looks like the vacation hangover is looming over. On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot of son Taimur enjoying his time in the hills. The young one was snapped in a candid pose and the photographer was none other than .

For the unversed, Malaika had also accompanied Kareena and Taimur as Arjun and Saif were shooting for their horror comedy in the hills and took a break for Diwali. The group were even spotted strolling on the streets of Dharamshala taking in the sights. Kareena's latest photo of Taimur is all things cute as he can be seen holding a french fry.

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer." Naturally, fans went into a meltdown mode as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out the photo below:

Arjun Kapoor had earlier also snapped Saif, Taimur and Kareena who is pregnant with her second child, walking around. In the photos, Taimur can be seen perched on dad Saif's shoulders. Sharing the photos, Kareena captioned it, "Always looking ahead Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor."

Well, we definitely loved to see the couples hanging out together as a few videos from their time in Dharamshala also took social media by storm.

