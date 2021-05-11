Kareena Kapoor Khan shares guidelines to stay safe while caring for sick loved ones at home amid COVID 19

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to spread awareness about taking care of a sick family member at home amid COVID 19. The actress shared WHO prescribed steps to keep oneself safe while taking care of loved ones at home.

Amid the ongoing pandemic of COVID 19, the nation is currently battling the disease at home and at hospitals. Amid this, Bollywood stars are coming forward to raise awareness about safety protocols. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined in and shared WHO prescribed guidelines to take care of loved ones who are sick at home while remaining safe. The Laal Singh Chaddha star, who has been spending time at home with her kids and family, shared the steps that one can take to keep themselves and loved ones safe amid COVID 19 surge.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a step by step guide by WHO (World Health Organisation) in which there were 3 steps prescribed by them to take care of sick loved ones at home. In the first step, it was advised to isolate the sick loved one. In the second step, it was advised to reduce contact with the virus and in the third step, guidelines to caring for the sick person were prescribed. Sharing the document, Kareena advised everyone on how to take care of their loved ones while keeping themselves safe.

Take a look at Kareena's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena had shared a video featuring Tom and Jerry with a COVID 19 twist to explain to kids the gravity of the situation amid the second wave. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress had even put out a strong message last month for those still flouting COVID 19 rules of wearing masks and urged all to follow the rules to combat COVID 19. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also had tested positive for COVID 19 and was hospitalised last month for the same. The actress has been using her platform to create awareness about COVID 19 and urge everyone to get vaccinated.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×