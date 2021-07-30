Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her ‘Friday Night’ vibes in the latest PIC; Seen yet?

Well, it seems like the weekend for Kareena Kapoor has already begun! The Good Newwz actress gave us all a sneak peek of her Friday Night vibes. The star certainly seemed all charged up to welcome her weekend in a good mood. Taking to her Instagram space, Kareena dropped a stunning picture with candles lit up around. She could be seen in a grey outfit and her hair is styled perfectly as they fall on one side of her face. Sharing the picture, she added a Friday Feeling sticker along with some hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media. The diva never misses a chance to take the social media by a storm with her posts and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, the Jab We Met actress shared a perfect throwback Thursday picture on her gram from her first pregnancy days. Kareena wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting.”

Currently, Kareena is spending time with her family and newly born son, whom she and recently named Jeh. While the couple already has a 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, they had welcomed their second son early this year in February. Talking about the work front, she will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor also recently launched her pregnancy book.

