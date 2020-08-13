Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her glowing selfie a day after pregnancy announcement; Take a look

A day after announcing her second pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie from her shoot day. The actress is glowing as she nails the makeup look.

A day after announcing about her second pregnancy with hubby , actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account and treated her fans with a glowing selfie amid her shoot time. The actress can be seen wearing on minimal makeup looking with just eyeliner on. Ever since the announcement of her second pregnancy was announced, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the addition to their family. Now with her glowing selfie, the actress has fans flaunting her pregnancy glow.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena uploaded a selfie of herself with her hair left loose, and barely any makeup on. Posing for the picture, Kareena was glowing and there’s no denying in that. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned her picture saying, “Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies.” She added a laughing emoji along with her caption. She looked radiant and flawless donning a white and pink comfy outfit. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together after Taimur Ali Khan.

Here is Kareena Kapoor's post:

In a statement, Kareena and Saif announced, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” As per the report, only immediate family and a very few close friends from the Bollywood industry were aware of the couple’s good news. Meanwhile, over the weekend the actress was spotted heading out with her son Taimur Ali Khan who has also been in the spotlight ever since he was born.

Credits :Instagram

