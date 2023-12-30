Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'mantra' for 2024; wishes to stay away from arguments

Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently enjoying a vacation amid the snowy mountains of Switzerland with her friends and family. The actress continues to share glimpses of her New Year holidays with fans on her social media. In a recent share, Bebo spilled the beans on the mantra she wishes to follow for the upcoming year.

Kareena Kapoor desires to steer clear of arguments in 2024

Embracing the snowy vibes of Switzerland, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on her 2024 mantra via Instagram stories. She shared a post which read, "I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy." Captioning it as her "2024 Mantra," the Udta Punjab actress added black heart, rolling on the floor laughing, and thumbs up emojis for a playful touch.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's work front

As 2024 approaches, Bebo is gearing up to dazzle audiences with her latest ventures. The Buckingham Murders, recently showcased at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival, promises an exhilarating cinematic journey. Adding to the anticipation, she's set to grace the screen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew.

The high-octane Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is also on the horizon, featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Brace yourself for an action-packed cinematic treat, as the much-awaited third installment of the franchise is scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024.

