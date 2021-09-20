Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation vibes are on point and thanks to her active social media presence, millions of her followers are keeping a track of what the actress is up to. Currently, Kareena is on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. While the actress has been tight-lipped about the destination, we know that it is a island spot and could very well even be Maldives.

On Monday morning, Kareena took to Instagram to drop the many vacation moods. Sharing selfies, Kareena captioned it, "Mood 1" and "Mood 2". However, it was baby Jeh photo that was super adorable. Tagging it as "Forever mood", Jeh can be seen sitting in his chair with a cute little bib around his neck and playing with his toys.

In the background, the stunning and crystal clear blue sea can be seen. As for Kareena's selfies, the actress can be seen wearing a black strappy swimsuit with her tanned skin visible. Well, who doesn't love a good tan!

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest vacation photos below:

Kareena and Saif along with Taimur, Jeh and their nannies left Mumbai last week and headed to an undisclosed location. While we do know that it is a tropical location, looks like Kareena will be ringing in her birthday there. The actress will be celebrating her 41st birthday on 21 September and will be surrounded by her family.

