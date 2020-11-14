  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her morning view of Saif Ali Khan post Diwali night celebration with Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of their Dharamshala celebration.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her morning view of Saif Ali Khan post Diwali night celebration with Malaika Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her son Taimur and BFF Malaika Arora had flown off to Dharamshala to celebrate a quiet Diwali with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Currently, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are in Dharamshala as they are shooting for their upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Now, they have decided to have an intimate celebration away from Mumbai along with their near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from their Dharamshala celebration.

She has posted a boomerang video wherein the diva can be seen spending time with Saif and Taimur alongside a bonfire. Bebo has another picture with her BFF Malaika wherein both of them are looking ecstatic. Malaika can be seen wearing sequin wear, while Kareena can be seen donning a white suit with maroon dupatta. Post-Diwali celebration, the Good Newwz actress has now also shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram story and wrote, “My Morning View In Dharamshala” followed with a few emoticons.

Take a look Kareena Kapoor Khan’s posts here:

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from their Dharamshala Diwali celebration.

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Kareena said that this year they are going to keep the 2020 Diwali celebration very quiet and they have planned to spend as much time in the open as they can. “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine” Kareena further added.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

