Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her ‘Saturday Mood’ with a classy throwback pic of her & Saif Ali Khan from Morocco

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and Saif Ali Khan from their 2009 Morocco trip. While the photo surely gave us a glimpse of the couple’s Saturday mood, it also proved why Saif and Kareena will remain the classiest duo in Bollywood.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may be at home with and Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown, but surely her mind and heart wish to travel. Her recent uploads on Instagram amid the lockdown show how much the actress might be missing her work and travel life with Saif and Taimur. After sharing a treat from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot yesterday, Kareena dropped one of the classiest throwback photos with hubby Saif and now we surely know why they will always remain Bollywood’s power couple.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback photo from her and Saif’s Morocco trip back in 2009. In the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha star can be seen rocking a beige buttoned dress with heels and a bag. Her classy black shades added more style and charm to her look. On the other hand, Saif can be seen sporting a lavender shirt with white pants and brown belt. Together, Saif and Kareena looked like a sight to behold and it surely is hard to tear away one’s eyes from the stunning couple.

Also Read|Taimur Ali Khan has our attention as he enjoys his pudding while Kareena Kapoor & family pose for a portrait

Kareena shared the photo and captioned it as, “Saturday Mood: Morocco '09.” As soon as Kareena shared the photo on social media, fans started dropping sweet comments on the same. Even Bollywood celebs reacted to the classy photo of Saif and Kareena from the 2009 Morocco trip. The couple sure is among the most good looking and talented duos in Bollywood.

Check out the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s photo:

On the work front, Kareena is currently at home but was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with when the lockdown was announced. In the film, Kareena and Aamir will be seen together as the leads. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×