Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her ‘Weekend vibes’ mood in a new selfie; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish stars in Bollywood. Fans love her fashion sense. Well, today is Friday and the weekend for Kareena Kapoor Khan has already begun. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress gave us all a sneak peek of her weekend vibes. From the recent picture, it looks like the star is all charged up to welcome her weekend in a good mood. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena dropped a no-makeup selfie.
Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story:
The actress can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt. She looks gorgeous sans makeup and left her hair open. Sharing the picture, she wrote ‘Weekend vibes on’. Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to take the social media by storm with her posts.
Recently, she and her sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted visiting their father Randhir Kapoor’s house. Both were seen wearing simple comfy clothes and even posed for the shutterbugs.
Check Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram stories here:
Kareena’s work front:
The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. The film did not perform well at the box office. She will be also making her debut on the OTT platform. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which is based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. She will also make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project.
