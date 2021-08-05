Kareena Kapoor Khan shares insight into her pregnancy cravings; Says she was a ‘pizza guzzling girl’

It has been more than two decades since Kareena Kapoor Khan made a spectacular entry into the world of showbiz. But her fan-following and stardom have only witnessed a rising curve. Ever since she joined social media, the actress has been treating fans with glimpses of her life. She likes to keep her Instagram space quite active and shares photos and videos of everyday life with Saif, Taimur, and her gang of girlfriends. On Wednesday, Kareena yet again took to her Instagram space to give fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy cravings, and fans are loving it.

The actress posted a video on the social media app, showing her having a huge bite of a pepperoni pizza, from not one, but two big slices clubbed together! In the video, one can see Kareena sitting in a loose beige shirt and trousers, her hair up in a messy bun, as she tends to her pregnancy cravings with some good old pizza. As if the video itself was not adorable enough, Bebo accompanied it with a caption full of witty puns.

The caption read, “When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio. P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough #AsYouCanSee”

She went on to add the hashtag #5DaysToGo

For the unversed, Kareena is now a published author! The young mother of two has co-authored a book called “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible” in which she has penned down her experiences and learnings from both her pregnancies and her journey towards motherhood. The book, published by Juggernaut Books, will be out on August 10th.