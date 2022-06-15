Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a laugh with The Devotion of Suspect X co-star Naisha Khanna in UNSEEN PICS

Actress Naisha Khanna on Wednesday shared a series of pictures with her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo is shooting for their upcoming Netflix film The Devotion of Suspect X. Recently, Bebo wrapped up Darjeeling schedule of the film. Meanwhile, sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Naisha wrote: “Sharing some sweet laughter moments on set with @kareenakapoorkhan. Let’s rock it! #Devotionofsuspectx." The duo is all smiles in the pictures. In one of the photos, Kareena is seen smiling as she rested her hand on Naisha's shoulder. In another picture, Kareena is seen looking at Naisha.

Recently, the 41-year-old actress had also shared a picture on her Instagram from the sets of ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, captioning it as “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr. Ghosh… does this happen to most actors? #Crackingup #Happiness #DevotionofSuspectX”. The picture was in a black and white filter, where she was seen laughing at something.

Have a look at Naisha’s post:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena had shared her excitement on her OTT debut. She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew. The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in important roles. The film is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is also gearing up for her next release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.