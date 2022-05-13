Kareena Kapoor Khan shares PIC of her precious find in Kalimpong as she shoots for Sujoy Ghosh’s film

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps an active presence on social media. The actress regularly shares updates, pictures and videos from her personal and professional life on Instagram, while fans keep coming back for more. Netizens love her candid self and are quick to react to her posts as soon as she posts them on the ‘gram. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her precious find in Kalimpong, where she is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s film.

Sometime back, Kareena took to the story feature on Instagram and posted a picture of her discovery in Kalimpong. Can you guess what it is? Well, Kareena is a big-time foodie and her latest find is the ‘best tiramisu’. Yes! The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a picture of a big dish of tiramisu and wrote, “Travelled the world only to find the best tiramisu in Kalimpong (heart eye emojis)”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film went on floors recently and Kareena shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram space. In one of the pictures, she can be seen pouting with Jaideep as the duo hold the clapboard of the untitled film.

Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

