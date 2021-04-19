Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a PIC of Saif Ali Khan chilling at rooftop pool; 'Looking ahead & keeping faith'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given a glimpse of her beautiful and grand terrace with a luxurious pool in her latest post. Take a look.

The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines for her amazing social media post. Bebo has been quite active on her Instagram handle lately and has been keeping her fan base all hooked. Right from giving a glimpse of her workout sessions to spreading awareness about Covid, the actress has been the centre of attraction on social media. Just a few hours ago, Kareena had shared a meaningful meme on coronavirus while urging everyone to stay home.

Now, in her latest post, the Jab We Met star has shown how hubby Saif Ali Kha chills in his free time. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a photo of Saif alongside a sweet note. Alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Looking ahead and keeping the faith, followed by a heart emoticon. In the picture, Nawab look lost in deep thoughts as he can be seen chilling on the terrace of their new home. Beating the heat in style, the Omkara actor can be seen clad in his signature white kurta-pyjama. The click also gives a glimpse of the couple’s beautiful and grand terrace with a luxurious pool.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with . The film, which is a remake of the hit Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’, is likely to hit screens in December this year.

Saif, on the other hand, will next be seen in the forthcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police that also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and . He also has Om Raut's ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas in his kitty.

