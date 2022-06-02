Kareena Kapoor Khan shares PIC of Taimur & Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya eating pizza on latter's birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped an adorable photo of Taimur with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya as she wished the latter on his birthday. Kareena is quite the social media bee. The actress likes to keep an active presence on Instagram, where she often shares photos, videos and updates of her life: both personal and professional. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, she took to the platform yet again, as she penned a sweet wish for Laksshya’s birthday.

In the photo shared by Kareena, Taimur and Laksshya can be seen enjoying some pizza together on the latter’s birthday. The two kids are seen looking at each other and smiling as they bond over some delicious food. The happiness on their faces is quite visible and palpable. While Taimur is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, birthday boy Laksshya was seen in a blue one. Taimur even had a piece of fry in his hand, while Laksshya was seen gorging on pizza. Sharing this photo, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday darling Laksh (red heart emoji) Let’s eat more pizza and fries is the vibe (golden stars emoji) (red heart emoji) @tusshark89”.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer of the film dropped recently and it received a positive response from viewers. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial is set to hit the theatres on the 11th of August.

