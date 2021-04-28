Kareena Kapoor Khan shares powerful message on Covid 19 crisis: Spare a thought for our doctors

Urging millions of her fans and followers to break the chain by staying home and masking up, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the important message on Wednesday.

India's deadly second Covid-19 wave has hit the country like a Tsunami. With over 3 lakh daily cases being recorded for six days straight, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a powerful. Urging millions of her fans and followers to break the chain by staying home and masking up, Kareena shared the important message on Wednesday.

The actress addressed her message to all those who continue to flout Covid-19 rules and asked them to "spare a thought" for doctors and medical personnel who are on ground battling Covid-19.

Kareena wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you (sic).”

Several Bollywood celebrities are stepping out of their comfort zone and doing their bit in amplifying Covid-19 resources. Just today, and wife Twinkle Khanna helped in securing oxygen cylinders to combat the ongoing oxygen crisis in India.

In her post, Twinkle wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let’s all do our bit."

