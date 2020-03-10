Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sun kissed post from Holi celebrations; Flaunts pink as her colour

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is looking forward to the release of Angrezi Medium, gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations in her recent Instagram post.

As the nation is busy celebrating Holi today, the Pataudi family too step out to enjoy the festive vibe with their loved ones. Since morning Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their little prince have been ruling the headlines since morning. In fact, pictures of this much sought after family twinning in white attire have been doing the rounds on social media and we can’t get enough of Tim Tim’s cuteness in a kurta pyjama as he headed for the Holi celebration.

And now Kareena is once again hogging the spotlight as she shared a beautiful video of herself from her Holi celebration. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who recently made her debut on Instagram, posted a video which had a compilation of her picks as she soaked the sun post the celebration. The pictures feature Bebo dressed in a white dress, with her sunglasses on and had the touch pink colour on her cheeks which gave the perfect Holi vibes. She captioned the video as “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” While Kareena’s fans were delighted to see her glimpse post Holi celebrations, they showered love on the diva and said, “you’re all colours”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video from her Holi celebration:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Bebo has three big releases in her kitty at the moment. As of now, she is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The movie is slated to release on March 13 this year. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Instagram

